Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,552 Covid-19 cases, 1,518 recoveries, 4 deaths
More than 59.3 million PCR tests have been carried out across the country to date.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 1,552 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,518 recoveries and 4 deaths.
The new cases were detected through 258,483 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on July 6 are 642,601, while total recoveries stand at 620,812. The death toll now stands at 1,843.
Authorities in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday updated the home quarantine guidelines for those in contact with a positive case, to protect the health and safety of all community members.
The decision was undertaken by Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Public Health Center.
Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, is hopeful that the UAE could be on the UK’s amber list soon.
The UK has placed the UAE in the list of red countries. UAE residents flying to the UK will, therefore, have to undergo a mandatory 10-day hotel quarantine upon arrival.
Griffiths sees that the UAE could stay a bit longer on the UK’s red list before moving down to another category.
Meanwhile, Etihad Airways, the UAE’s national carrier, has advised passengers to call only if they’re travelling in less than 48 hours, as it is experiencing a high volume of calls.
Social media platforms for the country's airlines have been flooded with inquiries from passengers who are stranded abroad and desperate to return to the UAE to join their families and resume work.
