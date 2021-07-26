Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,549 Covid-19 cases, 1,510 recoveries, 7 deaths

The new cases were detected through 232,389 additional tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1,549 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,510 recoveries and 7 deaths.

The total number of cases in UAE as on July 26 are 673,185, while total recoveries stand at 650,683. The death toll now stands at 1,927.

Flights from India to the UAE will remain suspended until at least August 2, national carrier Etihad Airways said on Monday.

It further added that the date may be extended, depending on directives by UAE authorities.

New Covid-19 measures which came into effect on the first day of Eid Al Adha in Abu Dhabi have encouraged many residents to avoid gatherings, opting instead for more intimate family celebrations.

The new rules issued by the Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee started on July 19; they resulted in restricted movements, updated entry rules into the emirate, and reduced capacity at malls, cinemas, and other public spaces.

Meanwhile, the Liwa Date Festival concluded on Sunday in compliance with all precautionary measures owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Visitors were barred entry and only date farmers and participants in the competition were allowed to take part. The participants had to present a Covid-19 vaccination certificate and a negative PCR test report as the eligibility norm for the competitions.

On the international front, Australia's Victoria on Monday reported low numbers of new Covid-19 cases, raising hopes of an end to a lockdown in the state as planned, while neighbouring New South Wales looks set to extend its strict stay-home orders.