Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,547 Covid-19 cases, 1,519 recoveries, 3 deaths
More than 63 million Covid tests conducted so far.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 1,547 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with1,519 recoveries and 3 deaths.
The new cases were detected through 164,110 additional tests.
Tobacco smokers and vapers are vulnerable to contracting Covid-19 and risk hospitalisation following severe symptoms, medical experts said.
#COVID19 #UAE Stats | July 22, 2021
- New cases: 1,547
- New recoveries: 1,519
- New deaths: 3
- Active cases: 20,417
A recent study by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) on 2,000 Covid-19 patients found that up to 13 per cent of vapers required hospitalisation, more than three times of those who don’t smoke. The number was down to 6 per cent among smokers.
Abu Dhabi travel
A special centre set up at Ghantout assists Abu Dhabi-bound passengers arriving in airports in other emirates.
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the Government of Abu Dhabi Media Office shared a video that explained the services offered at the International Passenger Centre.
On reaching the centre, residents or tourists must first fill an application form.
Sinopharm jab efficient against Delta strain
Researchers from one of Sri Lanka's leading universities, the Sri Jayewardenepura University, have found that China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine is highly efficient against the Delta variant which has become the dominant variant across the world.
"This vaccine was found very effective for the Delta variant as well. The antibody responses to delta variant and neutralizing antibodies were similar to levels seen following natural infection," the University said on its website on Monday.
China rejects WHO plan for study of Covid origin
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday that it had banned direct or indirect travel by citizens to Indonesia over concerns about the coronavirus outbreak there, the state news agency SPA reported.
