Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,545 Covid-19 cases, 1,480 recoveries, 2 deaths
Over 67.3 million tests have been performed in the country.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,545 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,480 recoveries and 2 deaths.
#COVID19 #UAE Stats | August 7, 2021
- New cases: 1,545
- New recoveries: 1,480
- New deaths: 2
- Active cases: 21,029 pic.twitter.com/cwHrGUDWQb
The levels of IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 remain stable, or even increase, seven months after infection, according to a study of healthcare workers published in the journal Nature Communications on Friday. The researchers from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) in Spain also suggest that pre-existing antibodies against common cold coronaviruses could protect from Covid-19.
It was reported on Saturday that the UAE's Covid-19 vaccination drive has started creating a positive impact on school bus ridership as kids go back to in-person classes for the new term. At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, STS worked closely with the education community and regulatory bodies by introducing the Back-to-the-Bus Safety Protocol.
This ensured that the highest safety and protection standards were in place to assure parents that the school bus is the safest form of getting to and from school every day.
Meanwhile, doctors in the UAE on Saturday advised parents to be cautious when allowing their children to use hand sanitisers, shining a spotlight on their potential risks. A recent international study found that hand sanitisers harm and hurt children's eyes.
