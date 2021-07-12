Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,542 Covid-19 cases, 1,519 recoveries, 4 deaths
Over 61 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1,542 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,519 recoveries and 4 deaths.
The new cases were detected through 238,114 additional tests.
Over 61 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.
The total number of cases in UAE as on July 12 are 651,762, while total recoveries stand at 629,809. The death toll now stands at 1,870.
Also Read:
>> Covid-19: Pakistan bans air travel for unvaccinated people
>> Covid: UAE suspends entry of passengers from Indonesia, Afghanistan
Uncertainty over the resumption of flights from India to UAE looms large, despite the Narendra Modi administration putting its best foot forward, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) sources told Khaleej Times on Monday, requesting anonymity.
Last week, India’s Minister of External Affairs, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and his deputy, V Muraleedharan, held meetings with Indian envoys to six GCC nations, including the UAE, where the resumption of flights topped the agenda, sources said.
All four international airports in Kerala have installed rapid polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing facilities within their premises to cater to UAE-bound passengers, officials and service providers confirmed to Khaleej Times on Monday.
In Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode, international airports have already set up the infrastructure and hired the workforce to conduct rapid PCR tests on UAE bound passengers. Officials at Kannur International Airport have said they are in the final stages of the process
On the international front, Australia on Monday reported its biggest daily rise in Covid-19 cases this year, fuelled by a fast-growing outbreak of the Delta variant in Sydney despite the country’s biggest city entering its third week of lockdown.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,542 cases, 1,519 recoveries, 4...
Over 61 million tests have been conducted across the country to date. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: India, Pakistan flights suspended until at...
The suspension on inbound traffic from India to UAE has been in place ... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Flydubai to resume service to Naples, start...
Flights to Naples will be operated within the quarantine-free travel... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE travel: High-level talks on to resume...
Ministry of External Affairs sources spoke to Khaleej Times on the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: India, Pakistan flights suspended until at...
The suspension on inbound traffic from India to UAE has been in place ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-Dubai travel: 95 healthcare workers arrive...
They were flown back together with their families on Emirates flights. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,542 cases, 1,519 recoveries, 4...
Over 61 million tests have been conducted across the country to date. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE travel: High-level talks on to resume...
Ministry of External Affairs sources spoke to Khaleej Times on the... READ MORE
News
Eid Al Adha: UAE announces four-day holiday
11 July 2021
News
Eid Al Adha in UAE: Private sector holiday announced
11 July 2021
Business
International flight bookings climb in UAE
11 July 2021
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light