Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,542 Covid-19 cases, 1,519 recoveries, 4 deaths

Over 61 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1,542 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,519 recoveries and 4 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 238,114 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on July 12 are 651,762, while total recoveries stand at 629,809. The death toll now stands at 1,870.

Uncertainty over the resumption of flights from India to UAE looms large, despite the Narendra Modi administration putting its best foot forward, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) sources told Khaleej Times on Monday, requesting anonymity.

Last week, India’s Minister of External Affairs, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and his deputy, V Muraleedharan, held meetings with Indian envoys to six GCC nations, including the UAE, where the resumption of flights topped the agenda, sources said.

All four international airports in Kerala have installed rapid polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing facilities within their premises to cater to UAE-bound passengers, officials and service providers confirmed to Khaleej Times on Monday.

In Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode, international airports have already set up the infrastructure and hired the workforce to conduct rapid PCR tests on UAE bound passengers. Officials at Kannur International Airport have said they are in the final stages of the process

On the international front, Australia on Monday reported its biggest daily rise in Covid-19 cases this year, fuelled by a fast-growing outbreak of the Delta variant in Sydney despite the country’s biggest city entering its third week of lockdown.