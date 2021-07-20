Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,541 Covid-19 cases, 1,502 recoveries, 4 deaths
More than 63.2 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 1,541 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,502 recoveries and 4 deaths.
The new cases were detected through 255,986 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on July 20 are 664,027, while total recoveries stand at 641,750. The death toll now stands at 1,904.
Eid Al Adha prayers were offered at mosques and musallahs across the UAE on Tuesday morning by residents and royals with Covid-19 safety measures.
Rulers and Crown Princes offered the prayers with dignitaries and officials in their respective Emirates.
Inbound passenger travel from a total of 16 countries to the UAE will remain suspended until further notice, said the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) on Monday.
Among the countries covered by the advisory are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Democratic Republic of Congo, India, Indonesia, Liberia, Namibia, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Uganda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Zambia.
Meanwhile, a group of 20 critical care medical staff landed in the UAE on Tuesday from India, Khaleej Times has learnt.
After getting special approvals from the UAE authorities, NMC Healthcare announced that the medics, including doctors, nurses and paramedics were flown in on two special Air Arabia flights from Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,541 cases, 1,502 recoveries, 4...
More than 63.2 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
News
Eid in Abu Dhabi: Check bus timings on app for...
The Integrated Transport Centre has introduced 100 additional bus... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Should you take a day off to rest after...
An entire day of rest may not be necessary for some people who have... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
20 Covid frontliners from India arrive in UAE on...
The medics, including doctors, nurses and paramedics were flown in on ... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Adha: Where to catch fireworks, light...
Here are some of the venues that are set to put on a dazzling show. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,541 cases, 1,502 recoveries, 4...
More than 63.2 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
Government
Photos: UAE leaders offer Eid Al Adha prayers
Residents and royals offer Eid prayers at mosques and musallahs on... READ MORE
-
News
Photos: Meet the UAE babies born on Eid Al Adha...
The arrival of the newborns on an auspicious day made for double joy... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
Alvir Airways to promote tourism in Pakistan
19 July 2021
Nation (videos)
Pierchic: The secrets of homemade Italian cuisine in Dubai
8 votes | 19 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages