Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,541 Covid-19 cases, 1,497 recoveries, 5 deaths

Over 61.5 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 1,541cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,497 recoveries and 5 deaths.

Also Read:

Pakistan-UAE travel: Passengers must carry attested Covid-19 certificates

>> Covid-19: Mauritius opens borders for international travellers starting today

Muslims across the UAE are rejoicing, as they will get to perform the Eid Al Adha prayer in congregation this year. The prayer is offered on the first day of Eid Al Adha, which this year falls on July 20.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) on Thursday specified the Covid safety rules that worshippers must adhere to strictly.

Meanwhile, travel agencies in the UAE advised residents stranded abroad on Wednesday to avoid booking return tickets until government authorities issue the final date and procedures for the resumption of flights.

Even though major airlines have made tickets available for passengers in several countries, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) are yet to finalise an end date for the travel suspension.

Despite precautions, the UAE continues to remain on the UK’s red list of countries after a travel review by the government on Thursday.

This means that only UK and Irish nationals as well as those UAE residents who have UK residency can travel to the European country directly - but they will have to quarantine in a hotel on arrival.