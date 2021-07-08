Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,539 Covid-19 cases, 1,525 recoveries, 2 deaths

The new cases were detected through 283,327 additional tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 1,539 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,525 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The total number of cases in UAE as on July 8 are 645,653, while total recoveries stand at 623,826. The death toll now stands at 1,849.

Earlier today, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) announced that all individuals who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 must present a negative PCR test result to visit federal government departments and ministries. The test must have been taken within 48 hours of the visit. The new rule is effective from August 1. This came as the authority issued new precautionary measures for individuals visiting federal government departments and ministries in the UAE.

The global death toll from Covid-19 crossed 4 million on Wednesday as the crisis increasingly becomes a race between the vaccine and the highly contagious delta variant. The tally of lives lost over the past year and a half is about equal to the number of people killed in battle in all of the world’s wars since 1982, according to a research. The US has the world’s highest reported death toll, at over 600,000, or nearly 1 in 7 deaths, followed by Brazil at more than 520,000.

In recent weeks, the mutant delta version of the virus first identified in India has set off alarms around the world, spreading rapidly even in vaccination success stories like the US, Britain and Israel. Britain, in fact, recorded a one-day total this week of more than 30,000 new infections for the first time since January, even as the government prepares to lift all remaining lockdown restrictions in England later this month.

Meanwhile, Japan’s government has announced a new virus state of emergency stretching throughout the Tokyo Olympics, as reports said organisers could bar fans from almost all events at the Games. Olympic organisers are set to ban all spectators from the Games, as Japan prepared to declare a state of emergency for Tokyo that will run through its hosting of the event to curb a new wave of coronavirus infections.