Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,539 Covid-19 cases, 1,497 recoveries, 2 deaths
The new cases were detected through 296,686 additional tests.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 1,539 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,497 recoveries and 2 deaths.
The new cases were detected through 296,686 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on July 27 are 674,724, while total recoveries stand at 652,180. The death toll now stands at 1,929.
A UAE Embassy official in New Delhi has warned stranded UAE residents stuck in India to watch out for fake flight approval letters being peddled by fraudsters.
The advisory comes in light of conmen using a phony website (https://www.uaeembassy.in/) to tout approval letters to unsuspecting UAE residents.
Many UAE residents stranded in their home countries are increasingly looking at Qatar and Ethiopia as quarantine stopover destinations to return to the UAE.
So far, stranded expats in the Indian subcontinent and other red-list countries, have been flying to Balkan countries, southern Europe, and Russia to spend 14 days there, before hopping on to a flight to the UAE.
However, since July 12, after Qatar announced changes to its travel and quarantine policy, UAE residents have been increasingly looking at the Doha option.
Meanwhile, Singapore is looking to allow quarantine-free travel for those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from September, when 80 per cent of the city-state's population should be inoculated, the government said on Monday.
