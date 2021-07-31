Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,537 Covid-19 cases, 1,518 recoveries, 6 deaths

Over 65.6 million tests have been conducted in the country.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,537 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,518 recoveries and 6 deaths.

The Indian civil aviation regulator on Friday extended the ban on international passenger flights until the midnight of August 31, 2021. However, the ban is not applicable to cargo flights and those approve by the regulator, the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). All scheduled international flights to and from India were banned from March 23, 2020, following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Myanmar's foreign ministry on Saturday further extended the entry restrictions for all travellers to the end of August amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The entry of all travellers, the issuance of all types of visas and visa exemption services will be suspended until August 31, reported Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, doctors in the UAE on Friday have urged residents to remain masked even when travelling to countries that have relaxed Covid regulations and protocols. Wearing a mask has been a strict mandate in many countries; a few nations had loosened their rules but have reintroduced it.