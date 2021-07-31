Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,537 Covid-19 cases, 1,518 recoveries, 6 deaths
Over 65.6 million tests have been conducted in the country.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,537 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,518 recoveries and 6 deaths.
ALSO READ:
>> Covid-19: Oman extends night curfew to curb virus spread
>> Covid-19: Pakistan to ban unvaccinated from air travel, public sector, education, malls
The Indian civil aviation regulator on Friday extended the ban on international passenger flights until the midnight of August 31, 2021. However, the ban is not applicable to cargo flights and those approve by the regulator, the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). All scheduled international flights to and from India were banned from March 23, 2020, following the Covid-19 pandemic.
Myanmar's foreign ministry on Saturday further extended the entry restrictions for all travellers to the end of August amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The entry of all travellers, the issuance of all types of visas and visa exemption services will be suspended until August 31, reported Xinhua news agency.
Meanwhile, doctors in the UAE on Friday have urged residents to remain masked even when travelling to countries that have relaxed Covid regulations and protocols. Wearing a mask has been a strict mandate in many countries; a few nations had loosened their rules but have reintroduced it.
#COVID19 #UAE Stats | July 31, 2021— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) July 31, 2021
- New cases: 1,537
- New recoveries: 1,518
- New deaths: 6
- Active cases: 20,711 pic.twitter.com/FMPCSsGqEc
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,537 Covid-19 cases, 1,...
Over 65.6 million tests have been conducted in the country. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Serum Institute founder Dr Cyrus Poonawalla to...
Dr Poonawalla to be honoured with prestigious Lokmanya Tilak National ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India flight ban: What it means for passengers to ...
The country has air bubble pacts with 24 countries. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Myanmar extends travel suspension until ...
The issuance of all types of visas, too, has been suspended. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India flight ban: What it means for passengers to ...
The country has air bubble pacts with 24 countries. READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: UAE's Al Noubi reaches next round ...
Al Noubi, who has won the 100-metre and 200-metre races at the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Air India Express flight makes emergency landing...
The plane was forced to land after a crack was detected in the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Bollywood: Court refuses Shilpa Shetty's plea...
The actress had accused several platforms of publishing defamatory... READ MORE
News
Expo 2020 Dubai: These areas will see rents rise