Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,537 Covid-19 cases, 1,492 recoveries, 5 deaths

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1,537 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,492 recoveries and 5 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 266,834 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on August 2 are 683,914, while total recoveries stand at 661,156. The death toll now stands at 1,956.

Earlier today, a UAE-based health authority said that women must continue breastfeeding their children even if they are infected with Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) stressed that mums must adhere to all Covid safety precautions like wearing a mask when breastfeeding their babies.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways said on Sunday that the suspension of passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka may be extended beyond August 7, 2021.

The UAE’s national carrier earlier announced that flights from the Indian subcontinent would remain suspended until August 7. On Wednesday, the carrier had said the extension of flight suspensions from India, Pakistan was until “further notice”.

With no end in sight to the inbound travel suspension, more stranded expatriates are opting for ‘quarantine holiday’, travel agents have said.

Armenia remains the most popular quarantine destination for stranded travellers, followed by Uzbekistan.