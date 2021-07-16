Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,530 Covid-19 cases, 1,487 recoveries, 7 deaths

The new cases were detected through 288,895 additional tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 1,530 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,487 recoveries and 7 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 288,895 additional tests. Over 62.1 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The total number of cases in UAE as on July 16 are 657,884, while total recoveries stand at 635,759. The death toll now stands at 1,892.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee on Thursday announced the launch of the National Sterilisation Programme starting Monday, July 19, as part of the efforts to protect public health and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The sterilisation drive will take place daily between midnight and 5 am. During these hours, the movement of traffic and the public will be restricted and there will be no transportation services.

Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates announced all the rules tourists travelling from, to and through the emirate will have to adhere to on Friday.

Despite precautions, the UAE continues to remain on the UK’s red list of countries after a travel review by the government on Thursday.

This means that only UK and Irish nationals as well as those UAE residents who have UK residency can travel to the European country directly - but they will have to quarantine in a hotel on arrival.