Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,529 Covid-19 cases, 1,504 recoveries, 2 deaths
The new cases were detected through 265,482 additional tests.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,529 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,504 recoveries and 2 deaths.
The new cases were detected through 265,482 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on July 18 are 660,978, while total recoveries stand at 638,771. The death toll now stands at 1,898.
Also Read:
>> Covid-19: Sotrovimab proves 100% successful in preventing deaths
>> UAE: Passenger flights from 6 countries suspended until July 31
Authorities have urged members of the public to follow all Covid safety rules — including wearing masks and social distancing — in order to prevent the spread of the virus during the Eid Al Adha break, which starts on Monday.
Residents are also encouraged to exchange greetings through digital communication platforms and to avoid gatherings.
Covid-19 vaccination centres in Dubai will remain closed from July 19 to July 21 during the Eid Al Adha holidays, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said Saturday.
Meanwhile, a recent survey by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi found on Saturday that 92 per cent of people showed no persistent Covid-19 symptoms after testing negative.
The survey of 2,000 respondents in the emirate, conducted over a period of two weeks, recorded only eight per cent of respondents experiencing long Covid, i.e., those people who continue to have symptoms for weeks or months.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,529 cases, 1,504 recoveries, 2...
The new cases were detected through 265,482 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Sharjah issues new rules for salons
New measures are in line with ongoing efforts to safeguard public... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UK PM Boris Johnson to self-isolate...
Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak are taking part in a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UK retains mandatory quarantine for...
Travellers will have to quarantine either at home or in an another... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India, Pakistan flight suspension until at least...
UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Ruler invites graduates of coders programme ...
The One Million Arab Coders programme was first launched in 2017. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 14-year-old is youngest expat to reach...
Shashwat and Shobha Mahalanobis are the first-ever mother-son duo to... READ MORE
-
Weather
Stunning water streams, greenery as heavy rains...
The NCM has posted several remarkable videos on their social media... READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages