Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,529 Covid-19 cases, 1,504 recoveries, 2 deaths

The new cases were detected through 265,482 additional tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,529 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,504 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The total number of cases in UAE as on July 18 are 660,978, while total recoveries stand at 638,771. The death toll now stands at 1,898.

Authorities have urged members of the public to follow all Covid safety rules — including wearing masks and social distancing — in order to prevent the spread of the virus during the Eid Al Adha break, which starts on Monday.

Residents are also encouraged to exchange greetings through digital communication platforms and to avoid gatherings.

Covid-19 vaccination centres in Dubai will remain closed from July 19 to July 21 during the Eid Al Adha holidays, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said Saturday.

Meanwhile, a recent survey by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi found on Saturday that 92 per cent of people showed no persistent Covid-19 symptoms after testing negative.

The survey of 2,000 respondents in the emirate, conducted over a period of two weeks, recorded only eight per cent of respondents experiencing long Covid, i.e., those people who continue to have symptoms for weeks or months.