Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,529 Covid-19 cases, 1,481 recoveries, 4 deaths

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 1,529 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,481 recoveries and 4 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 286,676 additional tests.

Over 61.5 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The total number of cases in UAE as on July 14 are 654,813, while total recoveries stand at 632,775. The death toll now stands at 1,880.

UAE residents have been advised to limit Eid Al Adha celebrations to members of the same family living under one roof, and first-degree relatives.

They will need to adhere to strict social distancing guidelines and wear masks, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Tuesday.

This comes as Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson of the UAE health sector, said the country recorded a significant rise in daily Covid-19 infections and deaths after the last three holidays.

Meanwhile, mosques and open-air spaces (musallahs) can host the special prayers for Eid Al Adha.

Worshippers will need to strictly adhere to Covid-19 safety measures currently in place at mosques.

Authorities in Sharjah have also announced that in-person classes will be in place for the next academic year (2021-22).

The Sharjah Private Education Authority noted that the decision was undertaken after ensuring that the vast majority of teaching and administrative staff in the Emirate have received the Covid-19 vaccine.