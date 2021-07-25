Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,528 Covid-19 cases, 1,491 recoveries, 4 deaths

More than 63.9 million tests have been conducted in the country so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,528 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,491 recoveries and 4 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 232,307 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on July 25 are 671,636, while total recoveries stand at 649,173. The death toll now stands at 1,920.

Some Dubai schools have said they will continue to offer e-learning options even after the summer break.

School principals said remote learning strategies remain at the forefront of delivery modes for the rest of this year, as some parents are still reluctant to send their wards to schools for on-site learning.

Meanwhile, Olympics organisers reported on Sunday 10 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the disclosed total to 132.

The Games, postponed last year because of the pandemic, opened on Friday without spectators after Japan this month decided that participants would compete in empty venues to minimise the risk of further infections as cases in Tokyo rise.

More than 100,000 people protested in Australia, France, Italy and Greece on Saturday, sparking clashes with police as they railed against Covid-19 measures and government sanctions against the unvaccinated aimed at prodding more people into getting jabs.