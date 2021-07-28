Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,527 Covid-19 cases, 1,495 recoveries, 5 deaths
More than 64.7 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 1,527 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,495 recoveries and 5 deaths.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE aid accounts for 80% of global response to Covid-hit countries
UAE students and their families stranded in India due to the ongoing flight suspensions are grappling with online learning, with parents saying the in-person education model would be much more preferable for their wards.
However, with the current travel restrictions still in place, virtual learning is the only option left for such students.
A massive, new Covid services centre has been opened in Ajman that will be able to accommodate up to 10,000 people every day.
The centre will serve people from any emirate without exception — including holders of visit visas who wish to undergo Covid testing.
Meanwhile, a top ministry official has said that cashless payments are growing faster than expected in the UAE in the wake of the pandemic crisis.
The rapid transformation happening in the UAE is also being captured in various global reports.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,527 cases, 1,495 recoveries, 5...
More than 64.7 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Dubai's private hospitals are now...
Residents can pre-register and receive their free Pfizer jabs at any... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz tests positive for Covid-19
The PML-N leader has gone into self-quarantine after testing positive. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India, Pakistan flights suspended until at least...
Passengers who have connected through these countries in the last 14... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed hails youth who built $1.5 b...
Dubai will remain a platform for all ambitious Arab youth, the UAE... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,527 cases, 1,495 recoveries, 5...
More than 64.7 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India, Pakistan flights suspended until at least...
Passengers who have connected through these countries in the last 14... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Dubai's private hospitals are now...
Residents can pre-register and receive their free Pfizer jabs at any... READ MORE
Markets
Indian rupee rises against UAE dirham