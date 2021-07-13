Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,522 Covid-19 cases, 1,485 recoveries, 6 deaths
Over 61.2 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 1,522 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,485 recoveries and 6 deaths.
The new cases were detected through 263,784 additional tests.
Over 61.2 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.
The total number of cases in UAE as on July 13 are 653,284, while total recoveries stand at 631,294. The death toll now stands at 1,876.
ALSO READ:
>> India-Dubai travel: 95 healthcare workers arrive on special flight
>> Covid-19: Australian apartment blocks placed in hard lockdown
Dubai-based airline Emirates has extended the suspension on flights to and from South Africa and Nigeria until July 21.
In a statement on its website, the airline said the extension is in line with government directives that restrict the entry of travellers originating from these two countries into the UAE.
More than 330 stranded Filipino expatriates were repatriated from Abu Dhabi on Monday.
With an extension on the travel restrictions, the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs is repatriating distressed Filipinos by operating four special flights this month.
Meanwhile, a study from one of America's most polluted cities has found that dirty air contributes to the severity of Covid-19.
Researchers who studied over 2,000 adults hospitalised with the virus in the Detroit area found those who needed intensive care and machines to help them breathe were more likely to live in neighbourhoods with higher levels of air pollution and lead paint.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,522 cases, 1,485 recoveries, 6...
Over 61.2 million tests have been conducted across the country to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sharjah: On-site classes for 2021-22 academic year
The vast majority of teaching and administrative staff in the Emirate ... READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: MoHAP launches virtual camp for children...
The initiative started on July 4 and will be in progress till August... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Scientists develop pain-free blood sugar test for ...
The technology could also be transferred to Covid-19 testing and... READ MORE
-
Health
UAE: Pakistani boy with rare cancer gets free...
He had initially complained of pain in his throat and was later... READ MORE
-
News
Paralysed, debt-ridden Indian expat desperate to...
The 56-year-old has no one to help him, save for a Pakistani friend,... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai residency visa: New medical fitness centre...
The centre has a capacity to serve up to 500 patients per day. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Burj Khalifa to light up with Eid Mubarak...
Special Eid-themed LED shows will also be projected on the Burj... READ MORE
News
UAE jobs: Coders can earn up to Dh35,000 a month