Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,522 Covid-19 cases, 1,485 recoveries, 6 deaths

Over 61.2 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 1,522 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,485 recoveries and 6 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 263,784 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on July 13 are 653,284, while total recoveries stand at 631,294. The death toll now stands at 1,876.

Dubai-based airline Emirates has extended the suspension on flights to and from South Africa and Nigeria until July 21.

In a statement on its website, the airline said the extension is in line with government directives that restrict the entry of travellers originating from these two countries into the UAE.

More than 330 stranded Filipino expatriates were repatriated from Abu Dhabi on Monday.

With an extension on the travel restrictions, the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs is repatriating distressed Filipinos by operating four special flights this month.

Meanwhile, a study from one of America's most polluted cities has found that dirty air contributes to the severity of Covid-19.

Researchers who studied over 2,000 adults hospitalised with the virus in the Detroit area found those who needed intensive care and machines to help them breathe were more likely to live in neighbourhoods with higher levels of air pollution and lead paint.