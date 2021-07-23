Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,521 Covid-19 cases, 1,474 recoveries, 3 deaths
The new cases were detected through 152,302 additional tests.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 1,521 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,474 recoveries and 3 deaths.
India on Thursday expressed hope that more countries would take steps to normalise the overseas movement of people from India.
"With the improvement in the Covid-19 situation in India, we have been taking up with foreign countries the issue of easing travel restrictions for Indians," Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said at a media briefing.
#COVID19 #UAE Stats | July 23, 2021— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) July 23, 2021
- New cases: 1,521
- New recoveries: 1,474
- New deaths: 3
- Active cases: 20,461 pic.twitter.com/yVcuNhhqZh
In fresh travel bans, the Philippines will ban travellers coming from Malaysia and Thailand, as well as tighten restrictions in the Manila area, in a bid to prevent the spread of the contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, the presidential spokesperson said on Friday (July 23).
The travel restriction will take effect from Sunday and run to the end of July, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a national address.
New Zealand will also pause its quarantine-free travel arrangement with Australia for at least eight weeks starting Friday night, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, as Australia fights an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta virus variant.
The "travel bubble" had already been paused for travellers to and from New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia.
