Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,520 Covid-19 cases, 1,497 recoveries, 4 deaths

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on July 30, 2021

Over 65.3 million tests have been conducted in the country.


The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 1,520 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,497 recoveries and 4 deaths.

The new cases were detected through additional 297,815 tests.

As of July 30, total cases in UAE stand at 679,321, while total recoveries are 656,680. Death toll rises to 1,943.

To further boost the vaccination drive in the country, a pop-up vaccination centre for children aged 12 and above will open at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Mall, from Tuesday (August 3) till Saturday (August 7).

Meanwhile, the UAE continues to remain on the UK’s red list of countries after a travel review by the government on July 28. Passengers travelling from the countries listed in the red category will have to quarantine for 10 days in a hotel on arrival.

On the international front, Pakistan will ban air travel for anyone without a Covid-19 vaccine certificate from August 1 and will require all public sector workers to get vaccinated by August 31, the government announced on Thursday along with a host of other restrictions.




