Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,520 Covid-19 cases, 1,481 recoveries, 2 deaths

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 1,520 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,481 recoveries and 2 deaths.

With thousands of expatriate Pakistanis unable to fly to the UAE due to the non-availability of Rapid Test facilities at airports, a Pakistan airline said it will set up mobile testing facilities at airports soon.

Shahid Mughal, regional manager for the UAE at Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), said the national carrier will set up mobile labs at the airports so that the UAE-bound passengers can take rapid tests before boarding flights . PIA currently operates international flights to UAE from Peshawar, Lahore, Islamabad, Sialkot, Multan and Karachi.

Residents fully vaccinated against Covid-19 are one of the 10 categories of expats allowed to fly to the UAE from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria, and Uganda starting Aug 5.

A new safety circular issued by the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) clarified that for this category, both doses of the vaccine must have been taken in the UAE.

Meanwhile, more than 33,000 fines recorded in connection with Covid-19 violations were cancelled or reduced by the Public Prosecution through a remote grievance system, it was revealed on Thursday.

The Public Prosecution, in its 2020 Yearbook, said a total of 81,856 grievances related to Covid-19 violations were recorded on the remote grievance system. The Public Prosecution assessed 52,493 of these grievances, cancelling or reducing fines for 33,094 requests.