Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,520 Covid-19 cases, 1,481 recoveries, 2 deaths
Residents fully vaccinated against Covid-19
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 1,520 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,481 recoveries and 2 deaths.
#COVID19 #UAE Stats | August 6, 2021— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) August 6, 2021
- New cases: 1,520
- New recoveries: 1,481
- New deaths: 2
- Active cases: 20,966 pic.twitter.com/NJ8GeS10oD
With thousands of expatriate Pakistanis unable to fly to the UAE due to the non-availability of Rapid Test facilities at airports, a Pakistan airline said it will set up mobile testing facilities at airports soon.
Shahid Mughal, regional manager for the UAE at Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), said the national carrier will set up mobile labs at the airports so that the UAE-bound passengers can take rapid tests before boarding flights . PIA currently operates international flights to UAE from Peshawar, Lahore, Islamabad, Sialkot, Multan and Karachi.
Residents fully vaccinated against Covid-19 are one of the 10 categories of expats allowed to fly to the UAE from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria, and Uganda starting Aug 5.
A new safety circular issued by the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) clarified that for this category, both doses of the vaccine must have been taken in the UAE.
Meanwhile, more than 33,000 fines recorded in connection with Covid-19 violations were cancelled or reduced by the Public Prosecution through a remote grievance system, it was revealed on Thursday.
The Public Prosecution, in its 2020 Yearbook, said a total of 81,856 grievances related to Covid-19 violations were recorded on the remote grievance system. The Public Prosecution assessed 52,493 of these grievances, cancelling or reducing fines for 33,094 requests.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,520 Covid-19 cases, 1,481...
Residents fully vaccinated against Covid-19 READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE-UK travel: Emirates to restart flights to...
The airline will operate four flights a week to Glasgow. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Manila back in lockdown over Delta fears
Only essential businesses and workers allowed to operate for the next ... READ MORE
-
News
Covid-19: Residents cope with Abu Dhabi movement...
The National Sterilisation Programme implemented in the capital last... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,520 Covid-19 cases, 1,481...
Residents fully vaccinated against Covid-19 READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Etihad to resume flights to London from...
The Abu Dhabi-based airline made the announcement following the UK's... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai doctors remove massive fibroid from woman
Doctors at Fakeeh University Hospital remove 19cm fibroid from... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE-UK travel: Emirates to restart flights to...
The airline will operate four flights a week to Glasgow. READ MORE