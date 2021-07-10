Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,520 Covid-19 cases, 1,468 recoveries, 7 deaths

Over 60.2 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,520 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,468 recoveries and 7 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 299,363 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on July 10 are 648,702, while total recoveries stand at 626,800. The death toll now stands at 1,860.

The UAE authorities on Saturday announced a suspension on the entry of travellers from Indonesia and Afghanistan, starting July 11. This also includes the entry of travellers who have visited these countries over the last 14 days.

Local health authorities also announced on Friday that they had conducted more than 60 million RT-PCR tests, making the UAE among the top countries globally in terms of tests conducted per capita.

According to Our World in Data, with a total of 60,215,918 tests, the UAE stands at a rate of 6,058.94 tests per 1,000 people, behind Cyprus.

The UAE and Denmark have been the only countries to consistently feature in the top five since the start of the pandemic.

On Friday, a top official of the Philippines government also announced that special commercial flights would be operated to repatriate stranded Filipino expats in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.