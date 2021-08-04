Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,519 Covid-19 cases, 1,470 recoveries, 5 deaths

The new cases were detected through 191,032 additional tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 1,519 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,470 recoveries and 5 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 191,032 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on August 4 are 686,981, while total recoveries stand at 664,130. The death toll now stands at 1,965.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE flights from restricted countries: 7 new exemptions explained

>> India-UAE flights: These airports have rapid Covid testing facilities

Certain categories of residents stranded in six countries can travel to Dubai, the Emirate’s Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed in a notice to airlines.

They would need to get an approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) before flying.

The chief executive of Dubai Airports on Wednesday said they were expecting a "surge" in passenger traffic over the coming weeks and months, after the UAE announced an easing of travel restrictions from African and Asian countries, including India, Pakistan and Bangladesh among others.

As per the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), the UAE will also allow passengers from all countries to transit through its airports from August 5.

The country's airports will allocate special lounges for transit passengers with all Covid-19 precautionary measures to ensure safety of all travellers.