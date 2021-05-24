Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,512 Covid-19 cases, 1,481 recoveries, 3 deaths

The new cases were detected through 178,528 additional tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1,512 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,481 recoveries and 3 deaths.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid-19: These UAE expats found a job during the pandemic

>> India-UAE flights: Expat family spends Dh277,000 to charter jet to Dubai

The new cases were detected through 178,528 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 24 are 557,619, while total recoveries stand at 537,531. The death toll rises to 1,654.

Emirates on Sunday extended the suspension of passenger flights from India to the UAE until June 14.

The airline said on its website that passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has updated its list of green list countries.

Passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in the Capital and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport.

Ajman also moved to relax some restrictions on Sunday, as it announced the resumption of parties and weddings in hotels and banquet halls from June 1.

Strict Covid safety measures will be in place as the Emirate resumes the social events (read more here).