Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,512 Covid-19 cases, 1,474 recoveries, 4 deaths
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 1,512 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,474 recoveries and 4 deaths.
The new cases were detected through 212,212 additional tests.
More than 46.4 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far.
The total number of cases in UAE as on May 13 are 542,158, while total recoveries stand at 522,356. The death toll rises to 1,623.
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 160 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.32 million. The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 32,813,531 and 583,647, respectively, according a latest update on Thursday. In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 23,340,938 cases.
Millions of Muslims across the world are marking a muted holiday of Eid Al Fitr, the end of the fasting month of Ramadan - a usually joyous three-day celebration that has been significantly toned down as coronavirus cases soar.
In UAE, the Takbir (religious chants glorifying Allah) echoed through the UAE as thousands of Muslims flocked to mosques and open-air spaces called musallahs to offer the first socially distanced Eid prayers on Thursday.
This is the third Eid amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but it is the first time mosques have been allowed to host Eid prayers in congregation. Last year, during both Eids, Muslims were asked to offer the prayer at home as a Covid safety measure. Authorities have also issued guidelines for Eid Al Fitr to ensure residents have a safe Eid.
Meanwhile, the UAE could be on the verge of bending the Covid curve, doctors say, as April registered the lowest number of new Covid-19 cases this year, and new infections outnumbered recoveries — a pattern seen for the first time this year in the UAE. Doctors pointed out that with a high number of cases in the first few months, many patients are still recovering, which explains the comparatively lower count of recoveries. Covid cases have been steadily declining in the UAE. The effective measures adopted by the authorities are in the right direction and resulted in reducing the cases.
