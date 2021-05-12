Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,508 Covid-19 cases, 1,477 recoveries, 2 deaths

More than 46 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 1,508 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,477 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 210,362 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 12 are 540,646, while total recoveries stand at 520,882. The death toll rises to 1,619.

Authorities in UAE have specified the Covid safety guidelines for mosques to host Eid Al Fitr prayers.

According to the fresh guidelines issued on Tuesday, mosques will open 15 minutes before the prayer and close immediately after. The total duration of the prayer is limited to 15 minutes.

Eid Al Fitr gatherings and parties are banned in the UAE Capital, the Abu Dhabi Police have announced. This is a Covid safety measure.

The host of such gatherings will be fined Dh10,000 and each guest, Dh5,000, the police said on Tuesday.

The World Health Organisation said on Wednesday that a variant of Covid-19 behind the acceleration of India's explosive outbreak has been found in dozens of countries all over the world.