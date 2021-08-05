Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,508 Covid-19 cases, 1,463 recoveries, 2 deaths

Nearly 67 million Covid PCR tests conducted in UAE.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 1,508 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,463 recoveries and 2 deaths.

Certain categories of residents stranded in six countries can travel to UAE from today - after authorities relaxed travel rules for residents and transit passengers earlier this week.

Coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 200 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the more-infectious Delta variant threatens areas with low vaccination rates and strains healthcare systems.

The global surge in cases is highlighting the widening gap in inoculation rates. Cases are rising in about one-third of the world’s countries, many of which have not even given half their population a first dose.

UAE moved to UK amber list

The UK government on Wednesday night moved the UAE, India, Bahrain and Qatar from the ‘red’ list of countries – from where travel is restricted – to the ‘amber’ list, which means travellers from these countries will be allowed to travel to the UK from Sunday (August 8).

Officials said the decision was taken following an improvement in the Covid-19 situation in these countries in recent weeks and months.

Tokyo Olympics organisers on Thursday reported 31 new Games-related Covid-19 cases, bringing the total since July 1 to 353.

Some members of a government expert panel warned that a recent surge in Covid-19 cases was severe enough to impose a nationwide state of emergency.