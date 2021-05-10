Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,507 Covid-19 cases, 1,476 recoveries, 2 deaths

More than 46 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1,507 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,476 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The UAE has suspended the entry of travellers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka on national and foreign flights.

The suspension will be effective from 11.59pm on Wednesday, May 12.

All exceptions granted to federal government employees due to Covid-19 have been cancelled, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced on Monday.

This includes the decision to exclude such employees from returning to the workplace as part of precautionary measures due to the ongoing pandemic.

Meanwhile, schools in Ajman can resume in-person classes at 50 per cent capacity, it was announced on Sunday.

The 50 per cent cap applies to both school students and employees, the authorities said.