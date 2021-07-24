Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,507 Covid-19 cases, 1,455 recoveries, 3 deaths

More than 63.9 million tests have been conducted in the country so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,507 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,455 recoveries and 3 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 189,046 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on July 24 are 670,108, while total recoveries stand at 647,682. The death toll now stands at 1,916.

The suspension on incoming scheduled passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh has been extended until at least July 28, Dubai's flagship airline Emirates said on Friday.

Passengers who have connected through these countries over the last 14 days, too, will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE, the airline added.

Meanwhile, Dubai schools will continue to offer e-learning options even after the summer break.

School principals said remote learning strategies remain at the forefront of delivery modes for the rest of this year, as some parents are still reluctant to send their wards to schools for on-site learning.

As many as 11 outlets were shut down over the Eid break due to non-compliance with Covid-19 measures. The inspections were conducted from July 19 to 22.

Dubai Municipality said that it had ordered the closures for violations of cleaning and sterilisation protocols, overcrowding, and failure to wear masks and maintain social distancing.