Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,506 Covid-19 cases, 1,484 recoveries, 3 deaths
More than 63 million Covid tests conducted so far.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 1,506 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,484 recoveries and 3 deaths.
The new cases were detected through 242,524 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on July 21 are 665,533, while total recoveries stand at 643,234. The death toll now stands at 1,907.
Eid Al Adha prayers were offered at mosques and musallahs across the UAE on Tuesday morning by residents and royals with Covid-19 safety measures.
Meanwhile, a group of 20 critical care medical staff landed in the UAE on Tuesday from India, Khaleej Times has learnt.
After getting special approvals from the UAE authorities, NMC Healthcare announced that the medics, including doctors, nurses and paramedics were flown in on two special Air Arabia flights from Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.
Sinopharm vaccine highly efficient against Delta variant
Researchers from one of Sri Lanka's leading universities, the Sri Jayewardenepura University, have found that China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine is highly efficient against the Delta variant which has become the dominant variant across the world.
"This vaccine was found very effective for the Delta variant as well. The antibody responses to delta variant and neutralizing antibodies were similar to levels seen following natural infection," the University said on its website on Monday.
Flight suspension
Inbound passenger travel from a total of 16 countries to the UAE will remain suspended until further notice, said the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) on Monday.
