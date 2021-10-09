Coronavirus: UAE reports 146 Covid-19 cases; 188 recoveries and 2 deaths
More than 86.3 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 146 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 188 recoveries and 2 deaths.
As schools reopened fully for in-person learning on October 3, educators across Dubai expressed their elation about the pleasant change. Their top priority is ensuring a smooth continuation of teaching and learning in the post-Covid recovery phase.
More than 75 per cent of students returned to campus at the start of the new term, but now, all students must attend in-person classes unless they fall under the exception categories outlined by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).
Meanwhile, cases of depression and anxiety surged by more than a quarter globally during the first year of the pandemic, especially among women and young adults, a major study showed on Saturday.
In the first worldwide estimate of the mental health impact of Covid-19, researchers estimated that 2020 saw an additional 52 million people suffer from major depressive disorder, and an additional 76 million cases of anxiety.
