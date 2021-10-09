Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE reports 146 Covid-19 cases; 188 recoveries and 2 deaths

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on October 9, 2021

More than 86.3 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 146 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 188 recoveries and 2 deaths.

As schools reopened fully for in-person learning on October 3, educators across Dubai expressed their elation about the pleasant change. Their top priority is ensuring a smooth continuation of teaching and learning in the post-Covid recovery phase.

More than 75 per cent of students returned to campus at the start of the new term, but now, all students must attend in-person classes unless they fall under the exception categories outlined by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

Meanwhile, cases of depression and anxiety surged by more than a quarter globally during the first year of the pandemic, especially among women and young adults, a major study showed on Saturday.

In the first worldwide estimate of the mental health impact of Covid-19, researchers estimated that 2020 saw an additional 52 million people suffer from major depressive disorder, and an additional 76 million cases of anxiety.




