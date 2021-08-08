Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,410 Covid-19 cases, 1,399 recoveries, 4 deaths

Over 67.6 million tests have been performed in the country.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,410 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,399 recoveries and 4 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 274,480 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on August 8 are 692,964, while total recoveries stand at 669,953. The death toll now stands at 1,975.

Stranded Indian passengers returning to the UAE must land only in the emirate of their residency, Air India said on Saturday. This means Dubai residents can land only in Dubai. Similarly, Abu Dhabi residents must return only to the Capital.

Meanwhile, it was reported on Saturday that the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has appealed to its Ministry of Foreign Affairs to request the UAE Government to consider results from antigen tests instead of rapid PCR tests, which are mandatory for passengers flying into the Emirates.

Additionally, the Philippine capital Manila returned to lockdown Friday as authorities sought to slow the spread of the hyper-contagious Delta variant and ease pressure on hospitals while trying to avoid crushing economic activity.

Police checkpoints across the National Capital Region, where more than 13 million people live, caused long queues as officers in camouflage uniforms inspected vehicles to ensure only essential workers were on the road.