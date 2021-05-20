Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,401 Covid-19 cases, 1,374 recoveries, 3 deaths

In Dubai, only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to attend weddings, concerts, and other community events.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 1,401 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,374 recoveries and 3 deaths.

In an effort to further curb the spread of Covid-19, the UAE authorities earlier this week approved Sinopharm booster shots for residents. UAE residents will be able to get the booster shot six months after they receive their second dose, with priority given to senior citizens and those with chronic diseases.

In Dubai, only fully vaccinated people, who have taken both the doses of the Covid-19 jab, will be allowed to attend weddings, concerts, and other community events under the newly revised rules announced by the emirate's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

Responding to a query by Khaleej Times on whether people who have taken a single dose of the vaccine and waiting for their second dose or those who are partially vaccinated can be allowed to attend weddings and social events, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) responded: “People who received one dose will not be allowed to attend weddings. They should complete both doses for the strongest protection against Covid-19.”

The DMO added: “The revised precautionary measures announced recently by Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management include the permission of organising weddings and social gatherings on the condition that all attendees have taken the Covid-19 vaccine. People are not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after their second dose of the vaccine.”

Meanwhile, Dubai Airports said it is setting up a laboratory to conduct PCR tests which will produce results in just 3-4 hours and help improve passenger traffic flow through Dubai International.

"We are going to establish a lab on the premise close to Terminal 2 where PCR tests will be processed and the results should be available in 3-4 hours," said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports.