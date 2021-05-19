Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,348 Covid-19 cases, 1,316 recoveries, 2 deaths

More than 47.5 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 1,348 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,316 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 249,847 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 18 are 550,029, while total recoveries stand at 530,085. The death toll rises to 1,639.

Although Covid cases are now declining in the UAE, a top health official on Tuesday reminded residents to stay healthy and keep their vitamin levels in check.

“We recommend regular testing for vitamin D to ensure that it is not low, and we stress the importance of vitamins D, C and zinc, which are supplements that enhance immunity and help the body fight infectious diseases, including Covid-19,” Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE’s health sector, said during a Press briefing on Tuesday.

A new UAE study has revealed that almost half of those suffering from 'Long Covid’ in the country and the region are battling chronic fatigue, while many are struggling with depression, insomnia and other after effects.

According to researchers, chronic fatigue was among the top-most debilitating symptoms experienced by these Covid “long-haulers” in the UAE and Middle East, with 47.5 per cent of them suffering from it.

Meanwhile, a lengthy video message that thanked the frontliners who are battling the Covid-19 pandemic helped Ajman set a new Guinness World Record on Sunday.

In a video published by the police, 303 people of 31 nationalities thanked Ajman Police for their spirited efforts in confronting the challenges posed by the contagion.