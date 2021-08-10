Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,334 Covid-19 cases, 1,396 recoveries, 4 deaths

The new cases were detected through 260,783 additional tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 1,334 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,396 recoveries and 4 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 260,783 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on August 10 are 695,619, while total recoveries stand at 672,749. The death toll now stands at 1,982.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE travel: Indian family reunites, thanks to humanitarian exemption

>> India-Dubai flights: You can travel if you have GDRFA approval, negative Covid test results

UAE residents flying to Abu Dhabi from India must now quarantine at home for 12 days, according to updated guidelines by national carrier Etihad Airways.

"When you arrive in Abu Dhabi, you will be required to quarantine for 12 days and wear a medically approved wristband for the duration of your quarantine," read the revised protocol.

Across the globe, the Delta variant continues to wreak havoc. Coronavirus cases and hospitalisations in the United States are at a six-month high, fuelled by the rapid spread of the variant across swathes of the country grappling with low vaccination rates.

Nationwide, Covid-19 cases have averaged 100,000 for three days in a row, up 35 per cent over the past week, according to a Reuters tally of public health data.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday reported its lowest daily caseload in nearly five months.

Government data recorded 28,204 Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours, the lowest since March 16.