Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,313 Covid-19 cases, 789 recoveries, 2 deaths

UAE registered China's inactivated Covid vaccine in a major step towards combating the global pandemic.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 1,313 cases of Covid-19, along with 789 recoveries and two deaths.

As many as 150,000 new Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total number of tests carried out in the country to nearly 18 million so far.

The total number of cases as of December 9 stand at 180,150 while total recoveries are 161,084. Death toll rises to 598.

The UAE has conducted over 17.6 million tests till date as part of the country's massive screening programmes to combat the spread of Covid-19.

UAE approves Chinese vaccine

On Wednesday, MoHAP announced the official registration of Beijing Institute of Biological Product’s inactivated Covid-19 vaccine in a major step towards combating the global pandemic.

The registration of this vaccine is a decision in response to the application from Sinopharm CNBG.

The announcement is a significant vote of confidence by the UAE’s health authorities in the safety and efficacy of this vaccine.

Mohap in collaboration with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DOH) have reviewed Sinopharm CNBG’s interim analysis of the phase III trials, which shows Beijing Institute of Biological Product’s inactivated vaccine to have 86 per cent efficacy against Covid-19 infection.

The analysis also shows the vaccine to have 99 per cent seroconversion rate of neutralizing antibody and 100 per cent effectiveness in preventing moderate and severe cases of the disease. Furthermore, the analysis shows no serious safety concerns.

Separately, the UAE has launched the volunteer programme for Phase 3 clinical trials of the Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine. Currently, only 500 volunteers from Abu Dhabi are invited to participate in the trials.