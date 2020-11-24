Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,310 Covid-19 cases, 683 recoveries, 5 deaths

Nearly 16 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 1,310 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 683 recoveries. Five deaths were also reported.

As many as 100,011 new Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total number of tests carried out in the country to nearly 16 million so far.

Abu Dhabi inspects school buses for anti-Covid measures

Hundreds of school buses across the emirate are being inspected daily to ensure the implementation of anti-Covid measures for the safety of children, according to authorities. The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) announced on Twitter that it was carrying out the inspections that included approximately 1,500 school buses operating in different schools in the emirate. "The daily inspections and continuous follow-up of the inspection teams of schools contributed greatly in enhancing the required awareness and adherence to preventive as well as precautionary measures," ITC tweeted. The centre had in August issued the safety procedures for school buses in Abu Dhabi as the educational institutions opened for the new academic year.

New data helps distinguish Covid-19 from flu

Certain findings can help distinguish Covid-19 from influenza or other respiratory illnesses, a new study suggests.

Israeli doctors studied 693 hospitalised patients with Covid-19, plus more than 8,000 adults who had been hospitalised in previous years for the flu or severe respiratory infections.

Compared to the other patients, those with Covid-19 were on average younger, more overweight, and had fewer pre-existing conditions other than dementia, which was more prevalent in Covid-19 patients.