Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,310 Covid-19 cases, 683 recoveries, 5 deaths
Nearly 16 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 1,310 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 683 recoveries. Five deaths were also reported.
As many as 100,011 new Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total number of tests carried out in the country to nearly 16 million so far.
Abu Dhabi inspects school buses for anti-Covid measures
Hundreds of school buses across the emirate are being inspected daily to ensure the implementation of anti-Covid measures for the safety of children, according to authorities. The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) announced on Twitter that it was carrying out the inspections that included approximately 1,500 school buses operating in different schools in the emirate. "The daily inspections and continuous follow-up of the inspection teams of schools contributed greatly in enhancing the required awareness and adherence to preventive as well as precautionary measures," ITC tweeted. The centre had in August issued the safety procedures for school buses in Abu Dhabi as the educational institutions opened for the new academic year.
New data helps distinguish Covid-19 from flu
Certain findings can help distinguish Covid-19 from influenza or other respiratory illnesses, a new study suggests.
Israeli doctors studied 693 hospitalised patients with Covid-19, plus more than 8,000 adults who had been hospitalised in previous years for the flu or severe respiratory infections.
Compared to the other patients, those with Covid-19 were on average younger, more overweight, and had fewer pre-existing conditions other than dementia, which was more prevalent in Covid-19 patients.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,310 Covid cases, 683 recoveries, 5...
Nearly 16 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Two-third UAE workers keen to return to office...
Most remote workers cited gaining weight and mental health issues as... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus news bulletin from UAE: Daily...
A round-up of major developments related to Covid-19 across the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Stocks rise as Biden transition, vaccine lift...
Spot gold fell to $1,827.01 an ounce while US gold futures dropped 0.... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Dubai residents queue up to ...
Road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali ... READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,154 Covid-19 cases, 613 recoveries
UAE has conducted over 18 million tests so far. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai resident killed in bike accident in Kerala
Rohit Raj John had taken off from work to be with his wife for the... READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews