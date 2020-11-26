Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,305 Covid-19 cases, 826 recoveries, 1 death

More than 16 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 1,305 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 826 recoveries and one death.

New cases were detected through additional 136,000 tests. More than 16 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far.

Total number of cases in UAE stand at 163,967 as of November 26, while total recoveries are 151,870. The death toll stands at 564.

The number of active cases in UAE are 11,533.

No Covid-19 test for vaccine volunteers to enter Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Crisis, Emergencies and Disasters Committee has approved special measures for participants of the Phase III clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccine and those under the National Vaccination Programme.

According to an announcement shared on the Abu Dhabi Media Office twitter handle, PCR and DPI tests will no longer be required for both participants when entering Abu Dhabi from any other emirate. A PCR test, however, is mandatory for them when arriving from abroad, but they will not be required to undergo quarantine. For Phase III participants, a PCR test will be done on arrival, while for the National Programme participants tests will be done on the 4th and 8th day after their arrival.

The special measures will for apply from the first dose for Phase III participants, while for volunteers under the National Vaccination Programme, it will apply 28 days after they get the second jab.

Abu Dhabi consortium to distribute 18 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses

A 'Hope Consortium' has been launched in Abu Dhabi to facilitate Covid-19 vaccine distribution across the world. Five million vaccine doses have been transported in November on behalf of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, which is spearheading the consortium and will oversee regulatory compliance, full chain expertise and scientific insight.

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 60 million

More than 60.05 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,415,428 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The US reported the most cases and deaths around the world, which stood at 12,642,245 and 260,591, respectively. India recorded 9,222,216 cases, ranking second in the world. Brazil followed India with 6,118,708 cases and 170,115 deaths, the world's second largest death toll, the Xinhua news agency reported.