Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,297 Covid-19 cases, 783 recoveries, 4 deaths

More than 16 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 1,297 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 783 recoveries. Four deaths were also reported.

As many as 113,220 new Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total to over 16 million tests so far.

Friday prayers in UAE to resume on December 4

Mosques in the UAE will host Friday prayers starting from December 4, the NCEMA announced on Tuesday. The UAE had resumed congregation prayers at mosques on July 1 with reduced capacity, but Friday prayers remained suspended. Mosques will take in 30 per cent of their capacity for the Friday prayers, authorities said during a virtual briefing. The mosques will open 30 minutes before the sermon (khutbah) and will close 30 minutes after the prayer. The sermon and prayer will last for a total of 10 minutes. Ablution facilities and washrooms at mosques will remain closed. Worshippers are advised to perform the ablution from home. Here's a list of guidelines to follow.

UAE issues car decoration rules, Covid precautionary measures for National Day celebrations

Authorities have announced car decoration rules for the UAE National Day celebrations. The guidelines are issued to enable residents to celebrate the country's 49th National Day safely - according to traffic rules and coronavirus Covid-19 precautionary measures. As announced earlier by authorities, parades and gatherings are prohibited this year. Other rules for drivers and passengers: Traffic rules to be strictly followed; do not cover car rear glass with stickers or use windshield sun shade; do not stand on the roof of the car or pose outside its windows; refrain from performing car stunts; and do not disrupt traffic or block the road.

No Covid-19 test for vaccine volunteers to enter Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Crisis, Emergencies and Disasters Committee has approved special measures for participants of the Phase III clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccine and those under the National Vaccination Programme.

The special measures will for apply from the first dose for Phase III participants, while for volunteers under the National Vaccination Programme, it will apply 28 days after they get the second jab.

According to an announcement shared on the Abu Dhabi Media Office twitter handle, PCR and DPI tests will no longer be required for both participants when entering Abu Dhabi from any other emirate. A PCR test, however, is mandatory for them when arriving from abroad, but they will not be required to undergo quarantine. For Phase III participants, a PCR test will be done on arrival, while for the National Programme participants tests will be done on the 4th and 8th day after their arrival.