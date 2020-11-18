Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,292 Covid-19 cases, 890 recoveries, 4 deaths

More than 15.2 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported cases of the 1,292 Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 890 recoveries. Four deaths were also reported.

As many as 116,396 new Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total to over 15.2 million Covid-19 tests so far.

No gatherings allowed for UAE National Day, Christmas, New Year, say authorities

With big holidays coming up — from the UAE National Day to Christmas and New Year — residents are reminded that strict Covid-19 safety protocols will remain in place and celebrations should be held virtually, the authorities said on Tuesday. Private gatherings are prohibited. “No gatherings are allowed for celebrations. No food or gifts can be exchanged. People can take part in the celebrations virtually,” an official said during the UAE Government’s media briefing. “Concerts that last for more than three to four hours cannot be held without prior approval.”

UAE extends visa fine waiver until end of 2020

People who have overstayed their UAE visas now have until the end of the year to leave the country without having to pay fines, the authorities have announced. The short-term amnesty, which was introduced on May 14, was supposed to end today, November 17. The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) said illegal residents, whose visas expired before March 1, would have their fines waived if they are able to exit the UAE on or before the end of December. All penalties and restrictions involving Emirates IDs and work permits shall also be lifted, said Major-General Saeed Rakan Al Rashidi, ICA’s Director-General for Foreigners Affairs and Ports.