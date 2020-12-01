Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,289 Covid-19 cases, 768 recoveries, 4 deaths

Nearly 17 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 1,289 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 768 recoveries and four deaths.

As many as new 129,900 Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total number of tests conducted to 16.85 million.

Total number of cases in UAE stand at 170,149, while recoveries are 155,667. Death tol stands at 576 as of December 1.

The total number of active cases in the country are 13,906.

UAE remembers frontliners who died battling pandemic

On Commemoration Day (November 30), the leadership and people came together to recognise and remember the fallen frontline heroes who have sacrificed their lives to provide a better future for people in the country.

"In what has been an unprecedented year, this is a day for us all to reflect and remember our nation’s frontline professionals who worked tirelessly to protect us all from coronavirus and made the ultimate sacrifice," Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Frontline Heroes Office said in a statement issued today.

The office revealed the names of frontliners who sacrificed their lives as they battled Covid-19.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday called the families of the heroes who passed away while battling to contain the coronavirus pandemic on the frontline.

During the phone conversations, Sheikh Mohamed expressed thanks and appreciation for the great role the fallen heroes played and the dedication they demonstrated while working to combat the pandemic. He said the Emirati community will never forget their sacrifices.

"We are very proud of our heroes who lived with us and were part of our social fabric. They worked hard to protect our health and to ensure our safety during difficult times," he said.

Sheikh Mohamed added that the people of the UAE cherish their heroes, Emiratis and residents alike, look up to them as role models and value their sacrifices.

"The UAE will never forget the sacrifices made by Dr Sudhir Rambhau Washimkar, nurse Lezly Orione, Anvar Ali, Ahmed Al Sebaei, Dr. Bassam Bernieh and other heroes who sacrificed their lives to protect our loved ones. The families of the heroes of humanity are part of our society and the UAE will always support and stand by them."

Covid-19 vaccine for families of martyrs

The Martyrs' Families’ Affairs Office (MFAO) at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court launched a campaign to vaccinate the families of martyrs with the coronavirus vaccine, in cooperation with the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi. The MFAO also launched the campaign #UAEisproudofyou that engaged all segments of society in activities and events to express appreciation and pride for the martyrs’ sacrifices. The campaign featured events and activities that targeted various societal segments. Programmes tailored for students saw them draw portraits that reflected the martyrs’ sacrifices.