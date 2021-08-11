Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,287 Covid-19 cases, 1,413 recoveries, 6 deaths
The new cases were detected through 318,383 additional tests.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 1,287 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,413 recoveries and 6 deaths.
The total number of cases in UAE as on August 11 are 696,906, while total recoveries stand at 674,162. The death toll now stands at 1,988.
>> UAE's new travel rules: 10 things passengers should know
>> Flights to UAE: Dubai visa holders can land in Abu Dhabi
Sialkot international airport has introduced the much-awaited rapid PCR test facility for passengers flying from Pakistan to the UAE.
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday said that the rapid PCR test facility will be available from August 12, 2021, for passengers flying to Dubai.
Budget Indian carrier Air India Express has also issued guidelines for passengers travelling to the UAE, in light of the latest rules announced in the emirates.
The airline on Wednesday requested passengers to reach their departure airports six hours in advance.
The UAE’s Covid-19 contract tracing app AlHosn has been updated with important new features, authorities announced on Tuesday.
Starting August 20, entry to most public places in Abu Dhabi is limited to those vaccinated, exempted from vaccination and participants in vaccine trials. Proof must be shown via the AlHosn app.
