Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,285 Covid-19 cases, 713 recoveries, 4 deaths

Nearly 17 million tests have been conducted in the country.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 1,285 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 713 recoveries and 4 deaths.

As many as new 136,483 Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total number of tests conducted to nearly 16.9 million.

Total number of cases in UAE stand at 171,434, while recoveries are 156,380. Death toll stands at 580 as of December 2.

The total number of active cases in the country are 14,474.

UAE remembers frontliners who died battling pandemic

On Commemoration Day (November 30), the leadership and people came together to recognise and remember the fallen frontline heroes who have sacrificed their lives to provide a better future for people in the country.

"In what has been an unprecedented year, this is a day for us all to reflect and remember our nation’s frontline professionals who worked tirelessly to protect us all from coronavirus and made the ultimate sacrifice," Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Frontline Heroes Office said in a statement issued earlier this week.

The office revealed the names of frontliners who sacrificed their lives as they battled Covid-19.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday called the families of the heroes who passed away while battling to contain the coronavirus pandemic on the frontline.

During the phone conversations, Sheikh Mohamed expressed thanks and appreciation for the great role the fallen heroes played and the dedication they demonstrated while working to combat the pandemic. He said the Emirati community will never forget their sacrifices.

"We are very proud of our heroes who lived with us and were part of our social fabric. They worked hard to protect our health and to ensure our safety during difficult times," he said.

Sheikh Mohamed added that the people of the UAE cherish their heroes, Emiratis and residents alike, look up to them as role models and value their sacrifices.

"The UAE will never forget the sacrifices made by Dr Sudhir Rambhau Washimkar, nurse Lezly Orione, Anvar Ali, Ahmed Al Sebaei, Dr. Bassam Bernieh and other heroes who sacrificed their lives to protect our loved ones. The families of the heroes of humanity are part of our society and the UAE will always support and stand by them."

UAE's vaccine trials, distribution plan

The vaccine trials are being administered on the country’s first line of defenders, as they are more vulnerable to infection than others, and to the elderly and people with chronic diseases, announced Dr Omar Al Hammadi, the official spokesperson for the UAE Government on Monday.

Speaking at the Covid-19 weekly briefing ahead of the 49th National Day celebrations, Dr Hammadi, said, “At the beginning of the trials, the vaccination will not be given to children and pregnant women until safety is assured, after that the scope of vaccinations will be expanded to include other groups.”

“The highest priority in the current period is the provision and development of a safe vaccine. The success of a vaccine, its effectiveness and safety, will be a success for all humanity against this pandemic,” he added.

The UAE has launched the Hope Coalition initiative to facilitate the distribution of 6 billion doses around the world, increasing this capacity to 18 billion by the end of 2021, as the leadership demonstrates the importance of taking responsibility globally.