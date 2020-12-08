Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,260 Covid-19 cases, 584 recoveries, 2 deaths
More than 17.5 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 1,260 cases of Covid-19, along with 584 recoveries. Two deaths were also reported.
As many as new 146,020 Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total number of tests carried out in the country to nearly 17.5 million so far.
The UAE has conducted over 17.5 million tests till date as part of the country's massive screening programmes to combat the spread of Covid-19.
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi has invited volunteers to participate in the Phase 3 clinical trials of the Russian human adenovirus-based Sputnik V vaccine under the #VaccineforVictory campaign.
Those who are interested to register for the vaccine trials can do it online at www.v4v.ae.
