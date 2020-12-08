Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,260 Covid-19 cases, 584 recoveries, 2 deaths

Filed on December 8, 2020 | Last updated on December 8, 2020 at 02.19 pm

More than 17.5 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 1,260 cases of Covid-19, along with 584 recoveries. Two deaths were also reported.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi has invited volunteers to participate in the Phase 3 clinical trials of the Russian human adenovirus-based Sputnik V vaccine under the #VaccineforVictory campaign.

Those who are interested to register for the vaccine trials can do it online at www.v4v.ae.