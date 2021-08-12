Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,260 Covid-19 cases, 1,404 recoveries, 4 deaths

The country has conducted 68.7 million tests so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 1,260 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,404 recoveries and 4 deaths.

The UAE is reporting much lesser number of daily new Covid-19 infections, which are a significant pointer and more than two weeks after the Eid Al Adha celebrations, despite the contagious Delta variant.

Earlier this year, the viral caseloads had dramatically soared 15 days after both the New Year Eve and Eid Al Fitr celebrations.

On Wednesday, 1,287 new Covid-19 cases, which were the lowest since mid-May, were reported.

Medical experts said that Covid-19 symptoms usually appear between two and 14 days after exposure to the coronavirus.

Rapid PCR test facilities will be made available across all major Pakistan airports in the next couple of days for passengers travelling to the UAE.

Senior officials at Pakistani airlines in the UAE said that the medical equipment for rapid PCR testing has been placed at the airports and the process will begin once they get the go-ahead from the relevant authorities.

UAE sends vaccines to Philippines

The Philippines has received 100,000 doses of the UAE-made Covid-19 vaccine ‘Hayat-Vax’. The life-saving vaccine donated by the UAE government arrived in Manila on Wednesday.

Hayat — which means ‘life’ in Arabic — is the first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine in the Gulf region to be manufactured by a joint venture between Abu Dhabi’s G42 and Sinopharm.

Visa extension for some stranded residents

Some expatriates in Dubai, whose residency visas expired while they were stranded abroad amid Covid-19 travel restrictions, have been granted automatic visa extensions until December 9, 2021, Khaleej Times has learnt.

Many residents whose visas expired after the UAE put in place a suspension on inbound travellers from several countries, including India, have been granted the automatic visa renewal for three months, including the one-month grace period for reapplication, according to an Amer centre call employee.