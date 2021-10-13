Coronavirus: UAE reports 126 Covid-19 cases, 163 recoveries, 1 death
A study found the country is the sixth best to live in globally — and the best in the region — during the pandemic
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 126 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 163 recoveries and 1 death.
The new cases were detected through 321,515 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on October 13 are 738,152 while total recoveries stand at 731,632. The death toll now stands at 2,116.
UAE residents have been reminded to adhere to all Covid safety protocols as the country emerges stronger from the pandemic.
Citing Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Rankings, Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), said the UAE is the sixth best to live in globally — and the best in the region — during the pandemic. The country climbed nine places since August 2020 to reach the top 6.
Healthcare workers in Abu Dhabi have been given round-trip tickets to fly to their home countries in appreciation for their fortitude during the pandemic.
The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) noted the workers "truly deserve to be recognised for their selfless efforts and sacrifices”.
The group on Wednesday announced six centres that would offer rapid PCR tests to detect Covid-19. Applicants can get the test results within five hours.
Applicants will get their results via SMS, Al Hosn and Seha apps, it said.
