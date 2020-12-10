Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,255 Covid-19 cases, 657 recoveries, 4 deaths

More than 17.7 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 1,255 cases of Covid-19, along with 657 recoveries. Four deaths were also reported.

As many as new 156,425 Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total number of tests carried out in the country to nearly 17.7 million so far.

After the UAE announced the mass use of Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine, healthcare workers across the country welcomed the decision. The vaccine is available on a voluntary basis to anyone booking an appointment with Seha, however, details of nationwide inoculation are yet to be announced.

Saluting the hard work and perseverance of the UAE authorities, medics have expressed their trust in the efforts of the government that they say has left no stone unturned in bringing normalcy back to life.

Meanwhile, Britain, which started a mass vaccination drive on Tuesday, issued a warning that anyone with a history of anaphylaxis to a medicine or food should not get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Starting with the elderly and frontline workers, Britain began vaccinating its population on Tuesday. Anaphylaxis is an overreaction of the body’s immune system, which the National Health Service describes as severe and sometimes life-threatening.