Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,252 Covid-19 cases, 741 recoveries, 2 deaths
More than 16 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,252 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 741 recoveries and two deaths.
New cases were identified through additional 148,245 tests. The UAE has conducted over 16 million tests till date as part of the country's massive screening programmes to combat the spread of Covid-19.
As of November 28, total cases in UAE stand at 166,502 while total recoveries are 153,449. Death toll stands at 569.
With a five-day weekend to mark the UAE National Day and Commemoration Day coming up next week, authorities have tightened preventive measures.
#UAE Health Ministry conducts 148,245 additional #COVID19 tests in last 24 hours, announces 1,252 new cases, 741 recoveries, 2 deaths #WamNews pic.twitter.com/aPenTkn0so— WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) November 28, 2020
Overnight camping, caravans not allowed in 3 emirates
The authorities have said that the ban on overnight beach camps and caravans will remain in place in Sharjah. This makes Sharjah the third emirate to retain the ban after Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah made similar announcements. The decisions are aimed at keeping residents safe from the spread of Covid-19.
Residents usually venture out for overnight camping around this time of the year as temperatures dip. Secluded spots in Sharjah, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah are popular among campers.
Authorities from the three emirates have warned that fines will be levied against those who violate the rules, stressing that inspection teams will monitor the areas to ensure compliance.
Parks and public beaches remain open
The police confirmed that parks and public beaches will continue to remain open and residents can use these facilities as long as they adhere to precautionary measures against the spread of Covid-19.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,252 Covid cases, 741 recoveries, 2...
More than 16 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE... READ MORE
-
News
Overnight camping, caravans not allowed in 3...
Sharjah is the latest emirate to announce decision to retain the ban READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 61.21 ...
The overall number of coronavirus cases in the US, currently the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Ten Covid-19 vaccines seen by mid-year: Global...
Vaccines by Pfizer and BioNtech, as well as Moderna and AstraZeneca... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews