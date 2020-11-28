Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,252 Covid-19 cases, 741 recoveries, 2 deaths

Filed on November 28, 2020 | Last updated on November 28, 2020 at 05.00 pm

More than 16 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,252 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 741 recoveries and two deaths.

New cases were identified through additional 148,245 tests. The UAE has conducted over 16 million tests till date as part of the country's massive screening programmes to combat the spread of Covid-19.

As of November 28, total cases in UAE stand at 166,502 while total recoveries are 153,449. Death toll stands at 569.

With a five-day weekend to mark the UAE National Day and Commemoration Day coming up next week, authorities have tightened preventive measures.

Overnight camping, caravans not allowed in 3 emirates

The authorities have said that the ban on overnight beach camps and caravans will remain in place in Sharjah. This makes Sharjah the third emirate to retain the ban after Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah made similar announcements. The decisions are aimed at keeping residents safe from the spread of Covid-19.

Residents usually venture out for overnight camping around this time of the year as temperatures dip. Secluded spots in Sharjah, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah are popular among campers.

Authorities from the three emirates have warned that fines will be levied against those who violate the rules, stressing that inspection teams will monitor the areas to ensure compliance.

Parks and public beaches remain open

The police confirmed that parks and public beaches will continue to remain open and residents can use these facilities as long as they adhere to precautionary measures against the spread of Covid-19.