Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,251 Covid-19 cases, 736 recoveries, 1 death

More than 16.5 million Covid-19 cases have been carried out in the UAE so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,251 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 736 recoveries. One death was also reported.

As many as 137,203 new Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total to over 16.64 million tests in the country so far.

Overnight camping, caravans not allowed in 3 emirates

The ban on overnight beach camps and caravans will remain in place in Sharjah, authorities have said. The Sharjah Police tweeted on Friday: "The Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management team has confirmed that a ban on staying at beaches overnight remains until further notice." This makes Sharjah the third emirate to retain the ban after Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah made similar announcements. The decisions are aimed at keeping residents safe from the spread of Covid-19.

Abu Dhabi Ports to store, distribute 70m Covid-19 vaccines

Abu Dhabi Ports is all geared up to play an important role in the UAE's fight against Covid-19 pandemic. Its enhanced logistics capabilities are good enough to store and distribute over 70m vaccines. It has the capability to store vaccines and other pharmaceutical products at a range of up to - 80 degree Celsius as it is equipped with temperature and humidity systems monitored digitally via a control dashboard.