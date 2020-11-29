Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,251 Covid-19 cases, 736 recoveries, 1 death
More than 16.5 million Covid-19 cases have been carried out in the UAE so far.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,251 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 736 recoveries. One death was also reported.
As many as 137,203 new Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total to over 16.64 million tests in the country so far.
Overnight camping, caravans not allowed in 3 emirates
The ban on overnight beach camps and caravans will remain in place in Sharjah, authorities have said. The Sharjah Police tweeted on Friday: "The Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management team has confirmed that a ban on staying at beaches overnight remains until further notice." This makes Sharjah the third emirate to retain the ban after Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah made similar announcements. The decisions are aimed at keeping residents safe from the spread of Covid-19.
Abu Dhabi Ports to store, distribute 70m Covid-19 vaccines
Abu Dhabi Ports is all geared up to play an important role in the UAE's fight against Covid-19 pandemic. Its enhanced logistics capabilities are good enough to store and distribute over 70m vaccines. It has the capability to store vaccines and other pharmaceutical products at a range of up to - 80 degree Celsius as it is equipped with temperature and humidity systems monitored digitally via a control dashboard.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,251 Covid-19 cases, 736 recoveries, ...
More than 16.5 million Covid-19 cases have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi Ports to store, distribute ...
Its enhanced logistics capabilities are good enough to store and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Volunteer for SII's Covid-19 vaccine seeks Rs50...
The 40-year-old business consultant has sought compensation for the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Serum Institute sees AstraZeneca Covid vaccine as ...
SII plans to apply for an emergency use licence for the vaccine in... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews