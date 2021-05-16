Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,251 Covid-19 cases, 1,222 recoveries, 2 deaths

The new cases were detected through 103,918 additional tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,251 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,222 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 16 are 546,182, while total recoveries stand at 526,302. The death toll rises to 1,631.

Frontline doctors in the UAE have urged people not to let their guards down and to continue wearing masks and taking precautionary measures.

The appeal comes amid an encouraging trend of declining new Covid-19 caseloads and more than 72 per cent of the population vaccinated.

A host of innovative solutions to help the government and communities combat the Covid pandemic have been put on the table by researchers and experts from New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD).

Four teams from the university have presented ideas ranging from alternative modes of emergency medical services to a novel epidemic-control policy planning and optimisation tool.

Meanwhile, scores of stranded Indian expatriates are travelling to countries such as Armenia and Uzbekistan to quarantine there and return to their jobs and homes in the UAE, following an entry ban from India due to the Covid crisis there.

Travel agencies confirmed Indian expats from the UAE are finding this a more feasible option than private jets, as agencies have launched packages starting at Dh6,000 per passenger, which includes flights, hotel stay, food, and a PCR test.