Coronavirus: UAE reports 124 Covid-19 cases, 182 recoveries, 1 death

More than 87.2 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 124 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 182 recoveries and 1 death.

The new cases were detected through 276,637 additional tests.

More than 87.2 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date

The total number of cases in UAE as on October 11 are 737,890 while total recoveries stand at 731,295. The death toll now stands at 2,114.

Doctors in the UAE have said that mental health problems have affected children and teenagers the most during the Covid-19 pandemic — and such conditions could impact their future.

While adults have adjusted to the ‘new normal’, youth struggled to find their feet in the virtual world.

Across the world, Sydney's cafes, gyms and restaurants welcomed back fully vaccinated customers on Monday after nearly four months of lockdown, as Australia aims to begin living with the coronavirus and gradually reopen with high rates of inoculation.

"I see it as a day of freedom, it's a freedom day," New South Wales (NSW) state Premier Dominic Perrottet told reporters in the state capital. "We are leading the nation out of this pandemic but this will be a challenge."

Meanwhile, Malaysia on Sunday lifted interstate and international travel restrictions for residents fully vaccinated against Covid-19, as the country achieved its target of inoculating 90 per cent of its adult population.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government has agreed to allow fully vaccinated Malaysians to travel overseas without applying for permission. The new rules take effect today.